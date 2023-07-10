Fire Destroys Thompson McMunn & Yates Store

A fire at a McMunn & Yates building supplies store in Thompson is under investigation after igniting on Saturday night.

A passerby flagged down RCMP near Princeton Drive at around 9:15 p.m., who immediately notified the fire department.

Police say a large amount of black smoke could be seen coming from the back of the building, and flames began spreading rapidly. The business was closed and nobody was believed to be in the building.

People were evacuated from the nearby Thompson Wellbriety Centre as a precaution.

Nobody was injured in the fire and the cause remains under investigation.