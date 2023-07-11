Peter Nygard Facing Sexual Assault Charges in Winnipeg

Disgraced former fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been charged in connection to an alleged sexual assault at his company’s headquarters in Winnipeg.

Police in Toronto arrested Nygard, 81, on Tuesday, where he is already in custody on other charges of a similar nature.

Winnipeg police say they began investigating in June 2020 after a 20-year-old survivor reported they were sexually assaulted or or about November 18, 1993 at the Nygard corporate headquarters on Notre Dame Avenue.

The matter was forwarded to Saskatchewan Justice in December 2022 for an independent review at the direction of the Manitoba Justice Minister.

A warrant for Nygard’s arrest was obtained on Monday for sexual assault and unlawful confinement.

Nygard was first arrested in Winnipeg in 2020 under the Extradition Act after he was charged with nine counts in New York, including sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

U.S. authorities allege he used his position in the fashion industry to lure women and girls.

The disgraced fashion entrepreneur faces similar charges in Canada. In Toronto, where he is currently in custody, Nygard has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and forcible confinement, and is scheduled to face trial in September.

— With files from The Canadian Press