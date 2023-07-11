Thompson Man Drowns While Swimming in South Indian Lake

Manitoba RCMP say a 33-year-old man from Thompson has drowned while swimming in South Indian Lake.

Police were called to the area on Monday night, where they say the man began struggling in the water before going under. He wasn’t wearing a life jacket at the time.

A 30-year-old man, who was wearing a life jacket, swam out to the victim and was able to hold him above water while community members used a boat to reach both men.

The unresponsive swimmer was taken to the local nursing station and pronounced deceased. An autopsy is pending.

“The community really came together to do what they could to help a struggling swimmer,” said Sgt. Michael Hodgson, South Indian Lake RCMP detachment commander. “Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and the community on the loss of this young man.”