The Tea Party, I Mother Earth Playing The Burt in November

WINNIPEG — Canadian rockers The Tea Party & I Mother Earth are co-headlining a fall concert at the Burton Cummings Theatre.

The bands will make a stop in Winnipeg on Tuesday, November 7.

The Tea Party is a multi-Platinum selling, multi-Juno Award nominated trio with hits such as Heaven Coming Down, Save Me, Temptation, and more.

I Mother Earth started its worldwide journey in the 90s with many top 10 hits including, Rain Will Fall, Not Quite Sonic, So Gently We Go, and One More Astronaut.

Tickets for the show go on sale Thursday, July 13 at 10 a.m. CT at Ticketmaster.ca starting at $29.50 plus fees.

Danny Bhoy

Promoters on Tuesday also announced comedian Danny Bhoy will be performing at the Burton Cummings Theatre this fall

Bhoy and his Now Is Not A Good Time show will have Winnipeg audiences bursting with laughter on Thursday, October 26.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. CT at Ticketmaster.ca.