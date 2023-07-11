Province Plans $200M in Westman Highway Upgrades

The Manitoba government is planning to spend just over $200 million on major highway upgrades in the western part of the province.

Work is being scheduled on Highways 2, 3, 10 and 23.

“Manitoba is a thriving hub of business and tourism, and our government is committed to ensuring our roadways can support this work and get visitors and equipment where they need to be safely,” said Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk.

“These major upgrades to western Manitoba’s infrastructure support our five-year infrastructure investment strategy and represent government’s commitment to building our economy and investing in Manitoba’s future.”

Among the upgrades is the resurfacing of Highway 10 leading to Clear Lake and into Riding Mountain National Park at a cost of $27.3 million.

Two separate projects will include more than 43 kilometres of surface reconstruction north of the Highway 16 junction.

See the other areas in green to be reconstructed below.

