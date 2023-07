Man Charged After Drugs, Cash Seized from Boissevain Home

Manitoba RCMP have charged a man after a raid on a home in Boissevain.

Officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Aikman Street on July 7, where they seized cocaine, cash from the proceeds of trafficking illicit drugs, and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

A 26-year-old man fled the home on foot, but was arrested after a short chase.

The suspect has been charged with drug-related offences and resisting arrest. He was released pending a future court date.

RCMP continue to investigate.