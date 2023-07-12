Police Investigating Suspicious Death in Young Street Back Lane

Winnipeg police are investigating a suspicious death after a female was found deceased in a rear lane in the 500 block of Young Street.

Police were called to the area at around 7 a.m. on June 21 after a report of the person being found.

Officers have identified the female but aren’t releasing her name at this time to respect the privacy of the family.

Anyone with information or who may have surveillance video from the area is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS.