Highway 3 Twinning Project Moves One Step Closer

A design study is underway to twin a section of Highway 3 just east of the Perimeter to Winnipeg city limits.

The scope of the project includes a functional design study, land acquisition and utility relocation, intersection analysis and the reconstruction of Highway 3 to a four-lane divided highway from a two-lane undivided highway. Eventual construction work will include grading, placement of granular material and bituminous pavement, and drainage design.

“The announcement of these significant upgrades to this critical infrastructure is welcome news for our community residents and businesses. The added public safety they will experience in their daily commutes is immeasurable,” said Reeve Brad Erb, RM of Macdonald.

“This investment as well will result in great economic benefit to our community and the region in general.”

Public and stakeholder consultations are ongoing until May 2024, when preferred design alternatives will be released for public review.

The province has also started a refined design of the new diamond interchange at Highway 3 (McGillivray Boulevard) and the Perimeter Highway to replace the existing at-grade signalized intersection.