Youth Charged After Multiple Puppies Killed in Manitoba Community

Manitoba RCMP have charged a youth after several puppies were killed in Mosakahiken Cree Nation.

Police were alerted to an incident that occurred on July 6 when a community member saw a deceased puppy hanging from a stop sign.

Police learned a group of approximately 10 youths, aged nine to 13, had been in a local park earlier in the day and were hurting several puppies. The youth were chased from the park by a resident, who then discovered the deceased puppies.

Officers arrived to find three deceased puppies and later located a fourth one. The animals had all been significantly injured before their death.

A 13-year-old youth has been charged with killing animals and cruelty to animals, causing unnecessary suffering. The remaining youths can’t be charged as they are under 12.

“This is a very concerning act for the RCMP and the community,” said Sergeant Rick Sinclair, Moose Lake RCMP detachment commander.

“Many community members care deeply for their dogs. We appreciate the assistance we received during the investigation. We are working with the community and our partners to find a way forward, focusing on healing and providing resources to families.”