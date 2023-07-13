Winnipeg Woman Wins Grand Prize in Tri-Hospital Dream Lottery

A lucky Winnipegger will have to make a big choice after winning the grand prize in the Tri-Hospital Dream Lottery.

The annual lottery supports patient care at the St. Boniface Hospital, Health Sciences Centre, and HSC Children’s Hospital.

Andrea Musto of Winnipeg will choose between a tax-free cash prize of $1.25 million, or one of five home packages — each worth more than $1.5 million.

The 50/50 Plus winner is Ellen M. Landers of Brandon, who will take home half of the $1.39 million 50/50 prize with $696,440.

“Heartfelt thanks to the thousands of people who support our Tri-Hospital Dream Lottery,” said Karen Fowler, president and CEO, St. Boniface Hospital Foundation, on behalf of Jonathon Lyon, president and CEO, HSC Foundation, and Stefano Grande, president and CEO, Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba.

“Manitobans depend on our three hospitals to be there in their moments of greatest need, and by working together we can do more than we ever could alone. From life-saving technology to innovative research, and world-class programs and services, ticket buyers directly help improve care at Manitoba’s largest hospitals.”

This year’s winners will be published online at trihospitaldream.com starting today, and all winners will be published by July 18.