Manitoba Liquor Mart Workers Plan One-Day Walkout

Liquor Mart workers across Manitoba are planning to walk off the job next week amid contract negotiations with their employer.

The workers, represented by the Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union, will conduct a one-day province-wide walkout on July 19.

“This is absolutely not the position our members wanted to be in, but frankly we were forced here,” said MGEU president Kyle Ross.

“The employer’s final offer was four years with just a two percent increase in each year. That’s not even close to what is needed to keep up with the soaring cost of living or to catch up for the ground lost in the last contract. It certainly wouldn’t help retain the workers who are leaving for better pay at places like Walmart and Sobeys — and it falls far short of the pay increases that the premier and her cabinet are taking.”

The walkout includes all Liquor Mart workers, as well as Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries employees working in the Liquor Distribution Centre, along with those in supporting business operations such as information technology, purchasing, and administration.

This job action involves approximately 1,400 MGEU members who have been working under an expired contract since March 2022.

Ross says the union hopes to prevent strike action and get back to the negotiating table. Following the walkout, members will refuse all overtime.

If a deal can’t be reached, the union will announce further strike actions in the coming days.