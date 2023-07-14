ManyFest Downtown Festival Cancelled for 2023

WINNIPEG — The plug has been pulled on this year’s ManyFest downtown street festival.

Organizers announced on social media Friday that this year’s festival, scheduled for September, won’t take place due to “operational factors.”

ManyFest has been running for more than a decade and ChrisD.ca has acted as one of many media sponsors for the event.

ManyFest is a production between the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ, Smith Events and True North Sports + Entertainment.

Organizers directed the public to the Downtown BIZ website for a list of other free events happening this summer.