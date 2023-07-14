Construction to Begin on Perimeter Highway Resurfacing

Construction will soon begin on resurfacing work on the Perimeter Highway between McGillivray Boulevard and Wilkes Avenue.

Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure says work on the northbound lanes, including resurfacing work on the interchange entrance and exit ramps to Wilkes Avenue, will begin July 16.

A single-lane closure, speed reduction and flagpeople will be in place. Motorists should consider using alternate routes, either Portage Avenue or Roblin Boulevard, to access Wilkes Avenue from the Perimeter Highway, as access to Wilkes Avenue will be limited.

Construction will take place from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m., but lane closures will remain in place during the day. The project is expected to be completed in August.