Docherty Renewed as President of Brandon University

Brandon University has renewed Dr. David Docherty as president and vice-chancellor for a second five-year term.

The renewal was unanimously approved by the BU Board of Governors at their June meeting, and an official contract was signed this week.

“We are thrilled to support David for a second term as President and are enthused about the coming years for all of Brandon University,” said Julee Galvin, board chair.

ADVERTISEMENT



“David is a true BU booster, he cares deeply about the people who make up our campus, and he has an inspiring vision for the future of our community.”

Docherty came to BU in 2019 from Mount Royal University in Calgary, where he served as president for eight years.

Since arriving at BU, Docherty has steered the university through the COVID-19 pandemic, obtained an expansion of BU’s nursing and psychiatric nursing programs, and led the creation of Mamaawii-atooshke aakihkiwiin, BU’s 2022-2027 strategic plan.

During Docherty’s second term, he will continue his practice of teaching a course in political science every year.