Manitoba Students to Find Ease with Integrated Loan Repayments

Changes to the student loan program system are making it easier for Manitobans to manage their repayments.

The province and federal governments have integrated both Manitoba and Canada Student Loans into one system.

Previously, student loan borrowers had to navigate two separate systems to repay their federal and provincial loans. Both portions of student loans will now be repaid through the National Student Loans Service Centre (NSLSC) and Manitoba borrowers can now manage their student loans account through the NSLSC.

“We’re working with Manitoba to make it easier for students to manage their money and focus on their studies,” said federal Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion Minister Carla Qualtrough. “Integrating federal and provincial loan and student aid systems means students will have a simpler and more streamlined process to manage their post-secondary finances.”

Borrowers who received student loans for the first time in 2022-23 are already set up with integrated student loan administration and approximately 38,000 borrowers with existing Manitoba student loans will benefit from this change. Manitoba Student Aid will continue to handle assessments of new student loan applications, reassessments of loans and appeals for funding.