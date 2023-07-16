Firefighters Battle High-Rise Blaze on Hargrave Street

WINNIPEG — Several people were displaced from their suites early Sunday after a fire at a high-rise apartment in the 100 block of Hargrave Street.

Winnipeg emergency crews responded to a medical call just before 3 a.m. when they noticed smoke in the building. Additional firefighters were dispatched to the scene and began attacking the fire from inside the building. It was declared under control at 3:55 a.m.

Some residents were temporarily evacuated and later able to return to their suites. Others weren’t able to return due to damage to the area.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.