MPI Study Finds 40% of Drivers Travel Above Posted Speed Limit

WINNIPEG — A recent Manitoba Public Insurance study has found 40 percent of drivers travel above the posted speed limit.

Data released by MPI this week also found of those vehicles, seven percent were travelling more than 10 kilometres above the posted speed limit.

“MPI data has consistently shown us that speed is a contributing factor in almost 20 percent of all fatal collisions annually and this latest study tells us that remains a common and risky habit for many drivers,” said Satvir Jatana, MPI’s chief customer officer.

“No matter what road you’re on, when you’re behind the wheel it’s important to drive the speed limit for that area and remember to adjust for weather, road and traffic conditions.”

The 2022 study, which included more than 1.2 million vehicles at over 50 different urban and rural locations throughout the province, was designed to better understand how frequently drivers were speeding on Manitoba’s roadways. MPI plans to use the findings to improve existing programs and develop new targeted initiatives to reduce speeding.

Preliminary fatal collision data shows that speed was the primary contributing factor in approximately 30 percent of the fatalities that have occurred on Manitoba roads to date in 2023.

To increase drivers’ awareness of their travelling speeds, MPI is launching a new program this fall to provide electronic speed display signs to interested municipalities and First Nations. MPI will fund the purchase of up to 35 signs in 2023 and an additional 20 signs in 2024, with no cost to the communities.

“The results of our pilot program conducted last year found that electronic signs are effective in reducing vehicle speeds and making our roads safer for all road users,” Jatana said.