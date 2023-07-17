CONTEST: Enter to Win Folklorama Tour Visas

Enter to win the ultimate Folklorama Fan experience!

Celebrate what makes the fabric of Manitoba so special – the people – with Folklorama August 6-19, 2023. Enter today by letting us know what you love about Folklorama and win two (2) Tour Visas valued at $360 each. Tour Visas can be reused for free, unlimited entry at any Folklorama Pavilion during the two-week festival. Plan your pavilion adventures across Winnipeg, try new delicacies, witness some of the best ethnocultural entertainment around, shop, and support the work of these incredible multicultural communities. Plan today at Folklorama.ca.

ENTER NOW!

"*" indicates required fields Name * First Last E-mail * Address * City/town * Province * Postal code * What do you love about Folklorama? * Join our contest email club Yes, sign me up! Get notified each time we have a new contest. Don't worry, we'll only email you when there's another giveaway. Follow @ChrisDca on Twitter and like us on Facebook for more chances to win! Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Note: Entrance is through the General Admission doors. Tour Visas are not for sale to the general public, these passes are an exclusive admission piece offered to partners. Tour Visas entitle the bearer to admission only.

For more information, visit Folklorama.ca.

No purchase necessary. Skill-testing question required. One entry per person, please. Multiple entries will not be counted. Winner must confirm receipt of their name being drawn within 24 hours, otherwise, another entry will be chosen. All personal information is handled in accordance with our Privacy Policy, and then discarded after the contest. Contest closes Monday, July 31, 2023 at 5 p.m. CT. Manitoba residents only.