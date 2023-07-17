Manitoba Increasing Funding for Municipal Policing

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is increasing funding for police in municipalities by $13.7 million.

The additional funding is to address increased costs by police departments, rising crime rates and inflation.

“By significantly increasing public safety basket funding, municipalities will be better equipped to help safeguard local communities as well as more effectively respond to situations that pose a threat to public safety,” said Kam Blight, president, Association of Manitoba Municipalities.

The increase in funding brings the provincial total to support municipal policing to $55.8 million.

A recent Probe Research poll, conducted on behalf of the AMM, found more than one-half of Manitobans believe their community is less safe today compared to three years ago, with

nearly four in ten indicating there has been no change in their community’s level of safety. Five percent believed they are living in a safer place today.

Residents of Winnipeg and urban communities in southern Manitoba (e.g. Brandon, Portage, Selkirk, Steinbach), women and adults over the age of 35 are more likely to agree their community is more dangerous today than in the past.

The poll was conducted in the first two weeks of June as part of an omnibus, with a sample size of 1,000 Manitobans and a distribution of 60 percent in Winnipeg and 40 percent outside Winnipeg. The survey results are considered to have a margin of error of 3.1 percent 19 times out of 20.