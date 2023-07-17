Man Recovering After Being Stabbed in Selkirk

A man was sent to hospital on Saturday following a stabbing on the front lawn of a home in Selkirk.

Manitoba RCMP were called to Sinclair Avenue at around 3 a.m. and located a 24-year-old Selkirk man suffering from serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Officers provided first aid until paramedics arrived.

The victim was transported to hospital in Winnipeg for treatment.

Police say a group of people were seen with the victim in the area prior to the man being found injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 482-1222 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.