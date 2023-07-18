Gun, Drugs Seized After North Kildonan Pursuit

Winnipeg police have charged two people after an attempted traffic stop turned up a loaded gun and drugs.
Police spotted a vehicle speeding on westbound Chief Peguis Trail at around 8:45 p.m. on Monday and tried to pull the driver over. The vehicle slowed down but didn’t stop as it continued into a back lane on Litz Place.
The passenger and driver took off and ran on foot, while the passenger tried to secure a satchel against his body consistent with being armed.
A gun and pills were thrown during the pursuit, and the two suspects were taken into custody.
Officers seized:
- A loaded 9 mm handgun with an obliterated serial number
- Magazine with ammunition
- Percocet pills (estimated street value of $1,400)
- Crack cocaine (estimated street value of $100)
- 2 cell phones
- $485 Canadian currency
Samuel Kifia Andom, 25, and Royce Anthony James Boycle, 27, both of Winnipeg, have been charged with multiple offences.
They remain in custody.