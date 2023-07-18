Firefighters Battle High-Rise Blaze on Kennedy Street

Winnipeg firefighters fought a blaze in a high-rise apartment building early Tuesday in the 400 block of Kennedy Street.

Crews were called to the scene just after 4 a.m. and found smoke in the building. Additional firefighters arrived to assist and the fire was deemed under control before 4:30 a.m.

Some residents self-evacuated, while others were helped by emergency crews to vacate the building. Some residents were able to shelter in place. No injuries were reported.

Fire damage was contained to one suite and most residents were able to return to their apartments.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.