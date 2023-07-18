Man Killed in Boating Accident in Northern Manitoba

Manitoba RCMP say one man was killed and another man injured during a boating accident near Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation.

Police were called to the Notigi Boat Launch on Monday evening, where a 30-year-old man had been hurt and a 40-year-old man was deceased.

Investigators learned the younger man had been driving the boat when it struck debris in the water, sending the watercraft to suddenly veer off course and eject the other man. The driver was able to get the man back into the boat and return to shore, but he succumbed to his injuries.

The two men, from Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation, were the only occupants in the boat, which police say suffered severe front-end damage.

RCMP say no charges are being contemplated.