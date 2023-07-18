The Forks Testing ‘Play’ Elements in Summer Pop-Up

WINNIPEG — The Forks is already the city’s playground, but now there’s a new element to have fun this summer.

Play at The Forks is a pop-up initiative at the CN Stage and Field that allows visitors to play basketball, soccer, or table tennis, and enjoy a painted playground.

“We are always looking for new and interesting ways for people to enjoy The Forks. Testing play elements at CN Stage and Field throughout the summer will help us build future programming and amenities for this space based on public feedback,” said Sara Stasiuk, CEO, The Forks North Portage.

The free activations and equipment rentals (from Bee2gether Bikes) are available throughout the summer until the weather cools off in the fall.

Everyone who plays and fills out a short survey on the program will be entered to win a $100 Forks gift card. QR codes for the survey are on signs at each play station.

During events scheduled for the CN Stage and Field, equipment will be stored and returned to the area once the event concludes.