Inmate Killed in Brawl at Stony Mountain Institution

A 33-year-old man was killed Monday night after a large fight broke out at Stony Mountain Institution.

Stonewall RCMP responded to the jail, just north of Winnipeg, at around 6:35 p.m.

Police say some of the inmates involved were armed with edged weapons.

Seven inmates were injured and taken to hospital, including one by STARS air ambulance.

A Winnipeg man serving time was pronounced deceased at the scene.

RCMP continue to investigate.