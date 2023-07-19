Manitoba Hydro Reaches Tentative Agreement with Union

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Hydro has reached a tentative agreement with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 2034.

An agreement with the union, which represents Hydro employees, was presented late Tuesday and announced on Wednesday.

Details of the offer aren’t being disclosed until the union votes on whether to accept the terms or not. IBEW Local 204 has indicated to Manitoba Hydro that they are recommending the offer be accepted.

The union also agreed to pause all strike action effective immediately pending the results of a ratification vote next week.

IBEW represents approximately 2,300 electrical workers at Manitoba Hydro across the province. The union began strike action on June 30.