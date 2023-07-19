Manitoba Liquor Mart Employees on Strike

WINNIPEG — Liquor Mart employees across Manitoba are on strike as of Wednesday amid contract negotiations with their employer.

The workers, represented by the Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union, are conducting a one-day province-wide walkout.

“This is absolutely not the position our members wanted to be in, but frankly we were forced here,” said MGEU president Kyle Ross.

“The employer’s final offer was four years with just a two percent increase in each year. That’s not even close to what is needed to keep up with the soaring cost of living or to catch up for the ground lost in the last contract.”

The walkout includes all Liquor Mart workers, as well as Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries employees working in the Liquor Distribution Centre, along with those in supporting business operations such as information technology, purchasing, and administration.

This job action involves approximately 1,400 MGEU members who have been working under an expired contract since March 2022.

On social media, Manitoba Liquor Marts posted which of their locations will remain open today, despite the walkout.

The following locations in Winnipeg and Brandon remain open to the public, with reduced hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Brandon South Liquor Mart at 1645 18th St., Brandon

Crestview Liquor Mart at Unit 170-3393 Portage Ave., Winnipeg

Eastwinds Liquor Mart at # 23-1530 Regent Ave., Winnipeg

Garden City Liquor Mart at # 2-915 Leila Ave., Winnipeg

Grant Park Liquor Mart at 1120 Grant Ave., Winnipeg

Hargrave & Ellice Liquor Mart at 325 Ellice Ave., Winnipeg

St. Vital Liquor Mart at # 5-827 Dakota St.., Winnipeg

Commercial licensees should visit the Hargrave & Ellice Liquor Mart at 325 Ellice Avenue for commercial purchases.