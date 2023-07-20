Electric Vehicle Charging Station Opens in Birds Hill Park

A new electric vehicle charging station has powered up inside Birds Hill Provincial Park.

The province announced on Thursday the Level 2 charging station is located at the west beach parking lot as part of a pilot project exploring ways to expand EV charging infrastructure in Manitoba’s provincial parks.

“Just in time for the peak of summer and Manitobans heading out to the beach, our government is pleased to unveil the first-ever EV charger in a provincial park,” said Natural Resources and Northern Development Minister Greg Nesbitt.

“Birds Hill Provincial Park is treasured by Manitobans and welcomes thousands of visitors every year. As the busiest provincial park in Manitoba, this station is a positive addition for visitors and will become a destination for electric vehicle owners as they explore this beautiful park.”

The charger will be evaluated once the season is complete to determine the potential future rollout of further EV charging stations in Manitoba’s parks.