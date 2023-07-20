Some Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries Employees to Continue Striking

WINNIPEG — Some Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries employees are continuing with strike action for a second day today amid contract negotiations with their employer.

The workers, represented by the Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union, conducted a one-day province-wide walkout on Wednesday, which resulted in the closure of most Liquor Mart stores.

Continued strike action at MBLL will include workers at the Liquor Distribution Centre in Winnipeg. All members of the bargaining unit will also refuse overtime until further notice.

MGEU president Kyle Ross says the latest contract offer was for four years with two percent wage hikes each year.

He says that is not enough to keep up with inflation, and it does not recognize what workers faced during the pandemic and an earlier spike in robberies that led to increased security in all government-run stores.

“With inflation being eight percent last year, every year going forward that means these employees are losing buying power,” Ross said Wednesday.

After the one-day strike ends, Ross said there will be other job action including a refusal to work overtime.

“Hopefully we can get back to the table and resolve this. I think there’s a deal here to be made as long as (management personnel) understand where our members are at.”