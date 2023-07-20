New Tranquility Trail at Victoria Hospital to Support Mental Health

WINNIPEG — A unique greenspace has opened at Victoria Hospital to support mental wellness.

The Will and Mavis Tishinski Tranquility Trail officially opened on Thursday and is designed to offer unique outdoor treatment programming including arts and crafts, recreation therapy activities, yoga and exercise programs, cultural ceremonies, and gardening.

“Having an outdoor therapeutic space where treatment can be delivered enhances the patient and family experience and promotes positive outcomes for those that seek our services,” said Ray Sanchez, chief operating officer, Victoria Hospital.

“The Will and Mavis Tishinski Tranquility Trail will help our dedicated teams provide the best care possible for our patients while supporting the mental wellness of our community for years to come.”

The $500,000 donor-funded greenspace is part of a $1.78 million investment by Victoria Hospital Foundation in mental health care at Victoria Hospital. The trail came as a result of a $216,500 donation from Will and Mavis Tishinski and support from various other donors to the foundation.

The new trail is located on the grounds of Victoria Hospital at the corner of Pembina Highway and Dartmouth Drive.