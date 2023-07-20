Winnipeg Police Seek Suspect Who Exposed Himself at Donwood School

Winnipeg police are looking for a man they say exposed himself to children in the North Kildonan and East Kildonan areas.

Police say the incidents happened on Tuesday, beginning at a park at Donwood School, where the suspect is said to have exposed himself before engaging with children in an inappropriate conversation.

Later that evening, police received a report of a man following young girls on his mountain bike and striking up an inappropriate conversation in the Valley Gardens area.

Police searched the area, but were unable to find the man.

He is described as Indigenous, with a large build, 18 to 20 years of age, wearing a grey shirt, black shorts, a thin black mustache, and black bushy hair. He was riding a black mountain bike.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-3296 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS.