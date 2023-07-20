Suspect Charged in Winnipeg Transit Sexual Assault

Winnipeg police have charged a man after a sexual assault on board a Winnipeg Transit bus in St. Vital.

The incident on July 17 involved a 19-year-old woman who was riding the bus at around 11:15 a.m. That’s when an unknown man sat beside her and touched her inappropriately, according to police.

When the woman exited the bus, the suspect followed her off but proceeded in an unknown direction. She wasn’t physically injured during the incident.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect, who turned himself into police on Wednesday.

Scott Bradley Kilmury, 47, of Winnipeg, has been charged with sexual assault.