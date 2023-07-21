Increased Funding for Safe Drinking Water in Northern Manitoba

The Manitoba government is contributing an additional $1.5 million to improve the safety of drinking water in northern communities.

The annual funding, originally announced in the government’s 2023 budget, will support water system operations in Northern Affairs communities.

“Access to safe drinking water is a fundamental human right and a prerequisite for good personal and public health,” said Indigenous Reconciliation and Northern Relations Minister Eileen Clarke, on Friday.

“Remote northern communities face many challenges in operating and maintaining complex drinking water infrastructure, and we remain committed to working collaboratively with communities to implement innovative solutions that will address these challenges.”

Clarke said the increased funding will allow operators to spend more time in community water and wastewater treatment facilities to monitor water quality and complete required maintenance and repairs. The funding will also build capacity through new operator-in-charge and operator-in-training positions, as well as training programs for existing and prospective operators.