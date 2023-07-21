Manitoba RCMP, Toba Centre to Share in $519K in Crime-Fighting Funding

The Stefanson government is providing $519,000 to the Manitoba RCMP through the Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund.

The cash is going to a number of crime prevention measures and victim supports including funding to support specialized technology in interview rooms at the Toba Centre for Children & Youth and cryptocurrency-tracing software.

“Using proceeds of crime to support the important work happening at the Toba Centre allows our government to continue our ongoing commitment to protect children and families, and ensure perpetrators are held to account for their actions,” Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen said on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT



Of the funds, $145,000 will be used by the RCMP to purchase specialized audio and video recording systems to equip interview rooms at the Toba Centre. This technology will help investigators interview child victims appropriately with a trauma-informed approach to document their disclosures and assist in investigations and the prosecution of abusers.

The RCMP will also receive $27,000 to combat cybercrime through the purchase of cryptocurrency-tracing software in order to trace illegal financial cyberspace activities, locate offenders and facilitate recovery of stolen victim assets.