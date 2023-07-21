Two Inmates Charged in Deadly Stony Mountain Riot

Manitoba RCMP have charged two inmates after a deadly riot at Stony Mountain Institution earlier this week.

Approximately 50 inmates were involved in the large fight on Monday night, which resulted in the death of a 33-year-old Winnipeg man.

ADVERTISEMENT



Terrell Smith, 40, from Quebec and Christopher Brass, 40, from Winnipeg, have been charged with first-degree murder related to the death.

RCMP say two correctional officers fired their guns to disrupt the riot, which injured one inmate who remains in hospital. The six other inmates who were injured and taken to hospital have since been released.

Officials also seized approximately 50 jail-made weapons during their investigation.