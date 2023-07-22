Brandon Makes Bid to Host 2025 Olympic Curling Trials

The Manitoba government is kicking in $450,000 to help Brandon win the bid to host the 2025 Roar of the Rings Olympic Curling Trials.

The funding is being matched by the City of Brandon, with additional support from Travel Manitoba, Curl Manitoba and local partners.

“We would be thrilled to host the Roar of the Rings Olympic Curling Trials in November 2025, and our city is the perfect choice with a passionate curling community,” said Brandon Mayor Jeff Fawcett.

The last time Brandon hosted the Olympic Trials was in 1997 when the men’s and women’s teams went on to win silver and gold respectively at the Olympics. The Wheat City also hosted the Tim Hortons Brier in 2019.

The 2025 Roar of the Rings Olympic Curling Trials is scheduled for November 22 to 30, and is estimated to result in more than $17.6 million in economic activities, including nearly $2 million in provincial tax revenues.