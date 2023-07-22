Blood Donors Needed in Manitoba This Weekend

Canadian Blood Services has put the call out for donors in Manitoba as inventory “reaches levels of concern.”

CBS says many blood types are needed, especially O-Negative, O-Positive, B-Negative, A-Negative and A-Positive.

“The need for blood products never stops, and we’re asking Canadians to make all the difference by booking and keeping lifesaving appointments to donate blood,” a spokesperson said.

ADVERTISEMENT



There are currently 475 appointments needed to be filled in Winnipeg to meet sufficient inventory levels for the rest of July.

Cancer patients, accident victims, and people with immunodeficiency, autoimmune and neurological disorders rely on blood, platelets, and plasma donations every day.

Appointments are required and can be made on the same day at many donor centres and community events across the country. To book an appointment, visit Blood.ca, download the GiveBlood app or call 1-888-2-DONATE (1-888-236-6283).