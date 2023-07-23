Firefighters Respond to Two Winnipeg Fires Overnight

Winnipeg firefighters tackled two blazes late Saturday and early Sunday in separate areas of the city.

The first call was for a fire in a vacant, two-storey house in the 600 block of Furby Street just before 10 p.m. Saturday.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure.

Nobody was found inside the building and no injuries were reported.

The house had previously been damaged by fire in June, resulting in its structural integrity being compromised. Firefighters ordered an emergency demolition of the building.

In the second incident, firefighters were called to a vacant, two-storey house in the 100 block of Marion Street at around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Crews found smoke and heavy flames coming from the house before extinguishing the blaze by 4:18 a.m.

No occupants were found inside the structure. Two firefighters were assessed at the scene by paramedics but didn’t require a trip to the hospital.

The cause of both fires remains under investigation. Damage estimates aren’t available.

Hazmat unit responds

At around 8 p.m. Saturday, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to a hazardous materials leak in the 800 block of Lagimodiere Boulevard.

The leak was safely mitigated and the building was ventilated.

No injuries were reported.