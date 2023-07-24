Man Charged After Threats with Machete, Pellet Gun

Manitoba RCMP have charged a man after an incident involving a pellet gun on Sioux Valley Dakota Nation.

Police responded to a report of threats involving weapons at a home in the community on July 20.

Police learned two men had attended the home to speak with one of the occupants. That’s when a suspect exited the home carrying a machete and threatened the men, who left and returned to their vehicle. A short time later, the suspect returned and pointed a firearm at the duo.

ADVERTISEMENT



RCMP were called to the scene and arrested the suspect without incident.

Several adults and children were inside the home at the time, according to police.

The home was searched and officers seized a pellet gun.

Bruce Blacksmith, 41, has been charged with multiple offences and remains in custody.

Virden RCMP continue to investigate.