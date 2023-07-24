Man Uninjured Following St. Clements Plane Crash

A 32-year-old Winnipeg man escaped uninjured after his airplane rolled in the RM of St. Clements.

Manitoba RCMP responded to the crash last Friday afternoon east of Highway 59, near the intersection of Provincial Road 435 and 31 East.

According to police, the pilot and lone occupant had just landed the single-engine airplane in a field when he attempted to take off again. That’s when the airplane went into the ditch and rolled.

The pilot and lone occupant was able to get out of the airplane on his own. He was cleared of any injury by paramedics on scene.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada was notified.