WestJet Adding Direct Mexico Route from Winnipeg

July 24, 2023 11:05 AM | News


WestJet

A line at the WestJet counter at the airport in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, May 18, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

WestJet is adding a new direct route to Mexico from Winnipeg’s James Richardson International Airport this winter.

The Calgary-based airline on Monday announced its winter schedule, with a non-flight route from Winnipeg to Huatulco, Mexico.

The route begins on December 24 and will run once weekly.

“This year’s winter schedule is about providing Canadians with what they want: affordable sun destination getaways from across Canada; enhanced domestic connectivity from coast-to-coast; and the assurance that some of our most popular routes, previously operated exclusively in the summer, are available year-round,” said John Weatherill, WestJet Group, executive vice-president and chief commercial officer, in a release.

WestJet is also extending a popular Winnipeg to Atlanta route from summer/seasonal to year-round. The route will operate five times weekly.


