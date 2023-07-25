Impaired Drivers to Be Denied Third-Party Liability Coverage

WINNIPEG — Tougher penalties for impaired drivers who are involved in motor vehicle accidents will soon take effect in Manitoba.

Beginning August 1, impaired drivers who cause damage to other vehicles or property will be denied third-party liability coverage.

“Far too many people are killed and injured every year in collisions caused by impaired drivers,” said Manitoba Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen.

“That’s why the Government of Manitoba is pleased to announce that MPI now has the authority to recover costs for property or vehicle damage directly from these drivers.”

Under the new rules, if an impaired driver causes damage to someone else’s vehicle or property, MPI will cover the damages caused and then seek repayment from the impaired driver.

The changes will apply to drivers of all types of motor vehicles, including off-road vehicles.

“Manitoba already has among the toughest penalties in Canada for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. This announcement creates one more serious deterrent to impaired driving in Manitoba,” said MPI chairperson Ward Keith.

“We are sending a clear message that impaired driving is unacceptable in our province. If you drink or use drugs, simply do not drive.”