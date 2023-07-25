Pemmican Island Designated a Manitoba Provincial Park

There’s a new provincial park in Manitoba you can visit this summer.

Pemmican Island on Lake Winnipegosis has been designated Manitoba’s 93rd provincial park.

The designation protects the area’s ecosystems, wildlife habitat and unique landscapes.

“Protecting this culturally and ecologically significant island is a win for all Manitobans,” said Ron Thiessen, executive director, Canadian Parks & Wilderness Society (CPAWS) Manitoba.

ADVERTISEMENT



“CPAWS congratulates the Manitoba government, regional First Nations, and all the citizens who participated in achieving this successful outcome.”

Pemmican Island is 27 hectares and is located in the north basin of Lake Winnipegosis, approximately 175 kilometres north of Dauphin. The area is comprised of limestone outcrops and cliffs, boulders, gravel and sand, while inland areas contain mature stands of American elm, Manitoba maple, and trembling aspen.