Starlink to Connect Remote Manitoba First Nations

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is spending $100,000 to support remote First Nations communities with high-speed Starlink internet access.

The funds are coming from the province’s Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund and flowing to the Manitoba Association of Chiefs of Police to collaborate with Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak.

“The Manitoba Association of Chiefs of Police is extremely excited to be a part of this initiative,” said Gord Schumacher, executive director, MACP.

“Having reliable access to the internet in isolated communities will not only support education and training but provide access to Justice and enhance public safety.”

Starlink, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, will also connect residents and vulnerable youth to access the MKO Youth Healing Lodge services remotely, allowing people experiencing and healing from tragic events to better access the supports they need.

Starlink systems will be placed in eight MKO First Nations communities and a youth centre.