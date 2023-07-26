Man Charged After Shots Fired on Manitoba First Nation

Manitoba RCMP have charged a man after shots were fired outside a home on Black River First Nation.

Police were called early Monday morning and began tracking the suspect, who took off in a vehicle and left the community.

Officers located the suspect while en route to the scene and pulled him over. The driver was arrested without incident and police seized a firearm, a magazine with ammunition, and open beer cans.

RCMP determined the man fired the weapon outside of a home, where several people inside then went to confront the suspect at his own home. When the group began to leave, he shot at their vehicle, according to police. Nobody was injured in the shooting.

Clarence Moar, 42, of Black River First Nation, has been charged with several offences. During his arrest, police say the suspect failed a roadside breathalyzer test and his vehicle was seized.

Moar remains in custody.