Two Teens Stabbed Playing Basketball in Manitoba

Two teens are recovering after being stabbed while playing basketball in Thompson.

Manitoba RCMP say the incident happened on Tuesday evening when a group of youths were playing on Thompson Drive.

A fight broke out and one teen stabbed two others as well as sprayed the group with bear spray.

Officers arrested the suspect a short distance away. He was found to be in possession of a knife and bear spray.

Two boys, aged 14 and 16, were taken to hospital with serious injuries, including life-altering injuries to the younger teen.

A 14-year-old Thompson boy has been charged with multiple offences and remains in custody.

RCMP continue to investigate.