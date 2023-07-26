WRHA Home Care Workers to Use App to Streamline Client Care

WINNIPEG — Home care staff within the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority will soon use a smartphone app to improve client care and efficiencies.

The WRHA says the Procura AlayaCare Mobile App is being installed on phones provided to staff.

A one-time estimated cost of $2.1 million is being associated with the app’s rollout within the region, of which $500,000 over two years is being covered by the Victoria Hospital Foundation.

“We truly believe this mobile app will help remove barriers to increased connected care and that’s why we are proud to offer our support,” said Nicole Chammartin, chief executive officer of Victoria Hospital Foundation.

The app is used in home care delivery systems across North America and includes such features as access to appointment scheduling, automated mileage tracking, improved communication with staff via built-in secure messaging, and a safety feature for staff to check in and out at a client’s home.

The WRHA estimates using the app will reduce administrative work from 4.5 hours to 30 minutes, allowing scheduling staff to concentrate on scheduling client services.

The app’s rollout is being done in phases and is expected to take nine to 12 months to complete.