$6M in Cocaine Seized at Emerson Border: CBSA

A Winnipeg man has been charged after the seizure of $6 million in cocaine at the Emerson border entry.

A commercial truck was examined on July 14 at the southern Manitoba border, where 63 kg of suspected cocaine was found by a Canada Border Services Agency canine.

The seizure is the largest at any Manitoba port of entry in the last five years.

“This seizure shows that the combined efforts of enforcement agencies makes a difference,” said Assistant Commissioner Rob Hill, commanding officer of the Manitoba RCMP.

“Any disruption to the flow of drugs into this country has far-reaching effects and has a significant impact on the safety of our communities. The RCMP remains committed to enforcing laws against illicit drugs to their full extent.”

Varinder Kaushik, 31, was arrested by the CBSA and taken into custody by the Manitoba RCMP, along with the suspected narcotics.

He has been charged with multiple drug-related offences and appeared in Winnipeg court on July 19. He was released on conditions.