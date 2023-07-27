Dauphin Man Killed in Crash on Stolen ATV

A 28-year-old Dauphin man died Wednesday after the ATV he was riding crashed in the RM of Lakeshore.

Manitoba RCMP responded to a single-vehicle crash on Road 95 West near Highway at around 7:40 a.m.

Two people were on the ATV at the time when it was travelling south, went into a ditch and struck a tree.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His passenger, a 26-year-old woman from Crane River First Nation, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP say neither rider was wearing a helmet when the collision occurred.

The ATV was reported stolen from the RM of Alonsa on July 4.

RCMP continue to investigate.