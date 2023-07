Pop rockers the Jonas Brothers are coming to Winnipeg in the fall.

The bros will bring The Tour to Canada Life Centre on Thursday, November 16 as part of the latest leg of their roster of international dates.

General tickets go on sale Friday, August 4 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Tickets are expected to be in high demand and fans can register by July 31 at 9 p.m. CT for the Verified Fan presale, which will begin on August 3.